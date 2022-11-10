UrduPoint.com

Paid Parking Causes Hurdle In Traffic Flow

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Paid parking causes hurdle in traffic flow

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi has said that the traffic problems arising from paid parking on the road from People's Square to II Chandrigar Road should be resolved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi has said that the traffic problems arising from paid parking on the road from People's Square to II Chandrigar Road should be resolved. The manifesto of Pakistan People's Party is to solve people's problems. The problem pointed out by the residents of the area will be discussed with the relevant institutions for its solution.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Junaid Hanif and Anfal, members of Mahalla Committee Burns Garden Mohammad Bin Qasim Road at the Chief Minister House.

He said that charged parking has been started on the road from People's Square to II Chandragarh Road. There are residential buildings, business offices on one side and government residence on the other side. The residents have also started collecting car parking fee from the residents. The citizens living in the area have also protested against the charged parking in the residential area.

Speaking to the members of the committee, Waqar Mehdi said that the Sindh government is trying to solve the problems of the people. The relevant institutions will be directed to solve the problems.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Business Road Car Traffic Bin Qasim From Government

Recent Stories

More Than 1,700 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US Du ..

More Than 1,700 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US Due to Hurricane Nicole - Flight ..

28 seconds ago
 Anti-polio campaign to start from Nov 21 across Su ..

Anti-polio campaign to start from Nov 21 across Sukkur division

29 seconds ago
 EU Parliament Approves Croatia's Accession to Sche ..

EU Parliament Approves Croatia's Accession to Schengen Zone

32 seconds ago
 Russian Lower House Backs Tighter Controls Over Fo ..

Russian Lower House Backs Tighter Controls Over Foreign Investments in Strategic ..

3 minutes ago
 UN, Russia to meet Friday on grain, fertiliser exp ..

UN, Russia to meet Friday on grain, fertiliser exports

3 minutes ago
 12 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

12 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.