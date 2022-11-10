Paid parking causes hurdle in traffic flow

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi has said that the traffic problems arising from paid parking on the road from People's Square to II Chandrigar Road should be resolved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi has said that the traffic problems arising from paid parking on the road from People's Square to II Chandrigar Road should be resolved. The manifesto of Pakistan People's Party is to solve people's problems. The problem pointed out by the residents of the area will be discussed with the relevant institutions for its solution.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Junaid Hanif and Anfal, members of Mahalla Committee Burns Garden Mohammad Bin Qasim Road at the Chief Minister House.

He said that charged parking has been started on the road from People's Square to II Chandragarh Road. There are residential buildings, business offices on one side and government residence on the other side. The residents have also started collecting car parking fee from the residents. The citizens living in the area have also protested against the charged parking in the residential area.

Speaking to the members of the committee, Waqar Mehdi said that the Sindh government is trying to solve the problems of the people. The relevant institutions will be directed to solve the problems.