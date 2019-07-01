PAIF rejects massive increase in gas, power tariff

Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) on Monday rejected the massive increase in gas and electricity rates.PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the cost of doing business has already increased manifold, leading to constant decline in exports and high trade deficit

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) on Monday rejected the massive increase in gas and electricity rates.PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the cost of doing business has already increased manifold, leading to constant decline in exports and high trade deficit.

The government has announced an increase in electricity prices by Rs1.50 per unit and gas prices by up to 168.36%, which would severely damage the industry.According to the notification, the government has increased the price of gas to be used for fertilizer sector by 62% while 31% increase has been made in the price of gas to be used as fuel by zero-rated industry, general industry, power, cement and captive power plants, CNG stations and commercial consumers, putting an additional burden of about Rs397 billion during new fiscal year.

PIAF former chairman said that the government at last exploded the much awaited gas bomb by issuing the notification with rise in gas price for domestic consumers by 16-197 percent and 31 percent for industrial, commercial, power and CNG sector.The electricity tariff increase of Rs1.50 per unit will also be effective from Monday.

The government under IMF commitment is to enforce new increase in gas and electricity tariff from July 1 and will report it in IMF executive board meeting that is to meet on July 3, 2019, which is unfortunate for the national economy of Pakistan.