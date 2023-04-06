(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) under the visionary leadership of its Chairman Hafiz Muhamad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi is organizing the fifth international 'Paigham-e-Islam Conference' on Monday, April 10, in which a number of religious scholars of national and international stature, ambassadors of various Islamic countries, and members of civil societies would participate.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, informed that the conference would discuss a wide range of topics related to interfaith harmony, including the role of religious leaders in promoting peace and tolerance, the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding, and the need to counter extremist ideologies and sectarianism.

A unanimous resolution would also be passed in the conference expressing solidarity with the innocent people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine and condemning the atrocities of India and Israel for disturbing the peace process in the world, he maintained.

Ashrafi who is also the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and the middle East said interfaith harmony was crucial for achieving international peace and the aim of the conference was to promote the message of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony as preached by Islam.

He emphasized the need for religious tolerance and respect for other faiths adding that islam was a religion of peace and that it was the duty of Muslims to promote peace and harmony in society.

He said in a world where people of different faiths and cultures were living side by side, it was imperative that we must find ways to understand and appreciate each other's beliefs and traditions.

He was of the view that by promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding, we could break down barriers and reduce tensions that often lead to conflict. Interfaith cooperation could also help us address global challenges, such as poverty, climate change, and terrorism, which require collective action and mutual respect, he added.

Ashrafi said promoting interfaith harmony could help build a more peaceful and just world where people of all faiths could live together in harmony and respect.