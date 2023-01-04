Paigham-e-Pakistan, a comprehensive doctrine to promote interfaith harmony: Aftab Durrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Religious Affairs Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani on Wednesday said Paigham-e-Pakistan was a comprehensive doctrine that was signed by 7,000 Pakistani religious scholars along with Imam-e-Kaba and Mufti-e-Azam of Turkiye, Egypt, and Indonesia.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was proud of the preparation of Paigham-e-Pakistan and it would use all available resources for its promotion to yield positive results in the society.

Aftab Durrani said the unified national narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan was becoming a great source of creating a peaceful coexistence, tolerant and moderate Islamic society. He said it rejected all forms of terrorism, bigotry, hatred and intolerance.

"The elements who harm innocent people, women and children in the name of religion have nothing to do with humanity," he added.

The secretary said the state formed in the name of islam was facing many internal and external challenges. The religion of Islam and the Constitution guaranteed the protection of life, property and honor of all minorities, he added.

He said that there was no example in the history of Islam of using the jurisprudential and academic differences of 'Masalik' for sectarianism.

He urged the administrators of mass media, mosques, schools, and madras to play their role in promoting the 'Message of Pakistan' for the promotion of social harmony.