UrduPoint.com

Paigham-e-Pakistan, A Comprehensive Doctrine To Promote Interfaith Harmony: Aftab Durrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Paigham-e-Pakistan, a comprehensive doctrine to promote interfaith harmony: Aftab Durrani

Secretary Religious Affairs Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani on Wednesday said Paigham-e-Pakistan was a comprehensive doctrine that was signed by 7,000 Pakistani religious scholars along with Imam-e-Kaba and Mufti-e-Azam of Turkiye, Egypt, and Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Religious Affairs Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani on Wednesday said Paigham-e-Pakistan was a comprehensive doctrine that was signed by 7,000 Pakistani religious scholars along with Imam-e-Kaba and Mufti-e-Azam of Turkiye, Egypt, and Indonesia.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was proud of the preparation of Paigham-e-Pakistan and it would use all available resources for its promotion to yield positive results in the society.

Aftab Durrani said the unified national narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan was becoming a great source of creating a peaceful coexistence, tolerant and moderate Islamic society. He said it rejected all forms of terrorism, bigotry, hatred and intolerance.

"The elements who harm innocent people, women and children in the name of religion have nothing to do with humanity," he added.

The secretary said the state formed in the name of islam was facing many internal and external challenges. The religion of Islam and the Constitution guaranteed the protection of life, property and honor of all minorities, he added.

He said that there was no example in the history of Islam of using the jurisprudential and academic differences of 'Masalik' for sectarianism.

He urged the administrators of mass media, mosques, schools, and madras to play their role in promoting the 'Message of Pakistan' for the promotion of social harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Egypt Indonesia Women Media All

Recent Stories

Skills lab established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital ..

Skills lab established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for doctors, paramedical staff ..

8 minutes ago
 Loeb rebounds to deny 'Mr Dakar' Peterhansel 50th ..

Loeb rebounds to deny 'Mr Dakar' Peterhansel 50th stage win

8 minutes ago
 Colombia backtracks on ceasefire announcement

Colombia backtracks on ceasefire announcement

8 minutes ago
 Vegetables Commission Agents welcome govt's decisi ..

Vegetables Commission Agents welcome govt's decision about early closure of busi ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on ongoing, new project ..

Minister reviews progress on ongoing, new project under ADP, AIP

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo terms ex CJ BHC martyr for b ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.