Paigham-e-Pakistan campaign defeating enemies’ agenda of hate: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb and Imam of Baadshahi Masjid, Syed Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, said on Friday that ongoing Paigham-e-Pakistan campaign was delivering positive results and successfully defeated the enemies’ agenda of creating divide among the Pakistanis.

Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad was addressing Ittehad-e-Bain-ul-Muslimeen and Paigham-e-Pakistan conference at a local hotel here Friday. He is currently visiting different districts as ambassador of peace on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to maintain unity and peace during the sacred month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said, unity among people and following the Paigham-e-Pakistan guidelines was the need of the hour.

He said, people should feel free to pay respects to Ahl-e-Bait, Khulafa-e-Raashideen, and Sahaba-e-Karam on specific days.

He said that Pakistan Armed Forces have rendered numerous sacrifices in strengthening the country’s defence and urged people from all schools of thought to maintain unity, peace, brotherhood with tolerance to emerge as strong society. He said that Muharram will be observed with religious sanctity and respect and highlighted positive role of Ulema as of paramount importance.

Religious scholars from different schools of thought pledged to continue to play their constructive role in maintaining and strengthening the cause of unity and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram and beyond.

“We are on the same page when it comes to Pakistan’s survival,” they said and pledged not to allow any hate-monger to create divide and harm peace in the country.

Earlier, commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir delivered address of welcome and pledged all out support to religious scholars. He appealed Ulema and Zaakireen to avoid hate speech and added that attempts to create unrest in society would not be allowed. He said that all the Muharram processions and Majalis would be recorded in video and audio and no unauthorized procession or Majlis would be allowed.

The provincial peace delegation comprising Mufti Bashir Ahmad, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq Awan, Maulana Bilal Naqshbandi, Maulana Ubaidullah Qadri, Malik Khawar Hussain Bhutta, Mian Ajmal Syed, zonal administrator Auqaf Azhar Amin, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Mabood Azad, Maulana Iqbal Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed, Maulana Saeed Rabbani, Maulana Abdur Razzaq Shad, Maualana Jalil Ahmad Siddiqui, Mufti Kifayatullah, Maulana Yasin Rahi, Maulana Muhammad Usman, Syed Nadeem Haidar Zaidi, Syed Ameer Hassan, Mazhar Ali Lashari, Muhammad Hussain Faridi, Ahmad Hassan Virk and others were present.

Acting RPO DG Khan Syed Husnain Haidar, deputy commissioners Dr. Mansoor Ahmad, Nauman Farooq Tarar, Ameer Baidaar, Mian Usman Ali, Syed Munawwar Abbas, DPOs Syed Ali, Asad Rehman, Dost Muhammad, and other officials were also present.

