Paigham e Pakistan Conference urged youth to play role in socio-economic development of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Speakers at a conference on Wednesday termed the 16th December a sorrowful day in the history and urged youth to play their vital role for the stability, development and progress of country.

The "Paigham e Pakistan National Mushaikh Conference, National Solidarity and social Harmony" was organized by the the Islamic Research Institute of International Islamic University Islamabad here on Wednesday at the faisal Masjid Islamabad.

The conference was chaired by Federal Minister on Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, whereas Rector IIU Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Pir Naqib ur Rehman, Pir Amin ul Hasnat Shah, Dr. Sultan ul Arfeen, Mufti Hanif Qureshi, D.G IRI IIU Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq and a large number of imminent ulemaas attended the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the Ulemaas can play a significant role in the prosperity and Harmony of Pakistani society.

He added that through Paigham e Pakistan, mutual respect and tolerance can be promoted while having difference of opinions. He further added that it is the need of hour to aware the world about the significance of islam and Islamic values.

The Federal Minister said that we are here today to create a sense of oneness and harmony among Pakistani nation through Pegham-e-Pakistan which can counter negative attitudes and promote collective for-sightedness of the nation.

We believe that there should be no space for ethnicity, social and religious divide in this country, he added.

Ministet for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while addressing the the seminar said that 16th December is sorrowful day in the history of Pakistan.

He said that this day is linked with two major incidents in the country's history happened in 1971 and 2014.

The minister said that parallel education system in the country was the major reason behind classification of society.

We had three kind of education system in the country which is the main hurdle in the development of society, he added.

"Pakistan can progress with the power of one thought, ideology and narrative" he said.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai while addressing the conference said that Ulemaas are our main source to promote peace in our society that can be possible only when we acknowledge differences of opinion and let everyone express one's thoughts without any violent or extremist approaches.

Dr. Zia ul haq, Director General IRI, spoke about the objectives and importance of the conference. He also briefly elaborated future goals of IRI and Paigham e Pakistan forum for inclusive society.