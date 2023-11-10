'Paigham-e-Pakistan Day' celebrated across nation condemning terrorism, extremism

The 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Day' celebrations echoed nationwide as religious scholars and leaders, including prominent figures such as Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, came together to condemn terrorism and extremism

In unified sermons on Friday, Ulema and Mashaykh from diverse schools of thought emphasized the Islamic stance against violence, declaring attacks on the state, security forces and the public as 'haram' under the Paigham-e-Pakistan and a unanimous fatwa (religious decree).

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, accused the hostile forces, particularly India and its allies, of being involved in terrorist incidents within Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference at the Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town, he urged the international community to take swift action against India's alleged role in promoting terrorism.

He commended the joint response of the Pakistani nation, army, and security agencies against recent terrorist incidents, highlighting the solidarity of religious scholars in this regard.

Responding to a question regarding the situation in Palestine, Ashrafi expressed deep concern over the month-long siege of Gaza by the Zionist state of Israel. He detailed the severe humanitarian crisis, including the suspension of essential supplies and communication systems, and reported over 10,000 Palestinian casualties due to ongoing bombings.

Ashrafi urged the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international human rights organizations to intervene immediately, warning that the conflict's escalation could have far-reaching global consequences.