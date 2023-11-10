Open Menu

'Paigham-e-Pakistan Day' Celebrated Across Nation Condemning Terrorism, Extremism

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 08:05 PM

'Paigham-e-Pakistan Day' celebrated across nation condemning terrorism, extremism

The 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Day' celebrations echoed nationwide as religious scholars and leaders, including prominent figures such as Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, came together to condemn terrorism and extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Day' celebrations echoed nationwide as religious scholars and leaders, including prominent figures such as Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, came together to condemn terrorism and extremism.

In unified sermons on Friday, Ulema and Mashaykh from diverse schools of thought emphasized the Islamic stance against violence, declaring attacks on the state, security forces and the public as 'haram' under the Paigham-e-Pakistan and a unanimous fatwa (religious decree).

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, accused the hostile forces, particularly India and its allies, of being involved in terrorist incidents within Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference at the Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town, he urged the international community to take swift action against India's alleged role in promoting terrorism.

He commended the joint response of the Pakistani nation, army, and security agencies against recent terrorist incidents, highlighting the solidarity of religious scholars in this regard.

Responding to a question regarding the situation in Palestine, Ashrafi expressed deep concern over the month-long siege of Gaza by the Zionist state of Israel. He detailed the severe humanitarian crisis, including the suspension of essential supplies and communication systems, and reported over 10,000 Palestinian casualties due to ongoing bombings.

Ashrafi urged the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and international human rights organizations to intervene immediately, warning that the conflict's escalation could have far-reaching global consequences.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Prime Minister Army United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Mosque From

Recent Stories

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh reviews arr ..

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh reviews arrangements for 2024 General Ele ..

11 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah for preservation of cultural heritage w ..

Jamal Shah for preservation of cultural heritage with cooperation of provincial ..

11 minutes ago
 Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 dist ..

Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 district on Nov 11

21 minutes ago
 Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued ..

Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued support for Palestine cause

21 minutes ago
 Power shutdown schedule

Power shutdown schedule

21 minutes ago
 Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bha ..

Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bhan Ring Road project

21 minutes ago
Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squ ..

Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

22 minutes ago
 Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

26 minutes ago
 District sports office SBA organized exhibitory ma ..

District sports office SBA organized exhibitory matches of football, hockey

15 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of markets’ closure

15 minutes ago
 Xi, Biden to meet next week to 'stabilize' ties, U ..

Xi, Biden to meet next week to 'stabilize' ties, US says

15 minutes ago
 Bank deposits reached an all-time high

Bank deposits reached an all-time high

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan