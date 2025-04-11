Paigham-e-Pakistan Day celebrated in Chiniot district under message of peace, love and tolerance

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Friday was celebrated as Paigham-e-Pakistan Day in Chiniot district under the message of peace, love and tolerance. Banners were displayed outside important roads, mosques, public offices and prominent public places to highlight the message of Pakistan.

In the Friday sermons organized by the District Administration Chiniot, Imams of mosques/ulamas highlighted the narrative of the message of Pakistan from the mihrab and pulpit.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal attended the Friday prayer sermon at the Jamia Masjid Rest House Officer Colony and offered the Friday prayer.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Umar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Talha Saeed, Assistant Commissioners and other district officers were present in the Friday sermon in various mosques.

Imams of mosques/Ulemas in the central mosques of the district informed the worshippers/citizens about the message of the message of Pakistan peace from the mihrab and pulpit.

The scholars/imams of mosques conveyed the message against extremism and maintaining religious tolerance. They said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) consist of peace, love and tolerance. Protecting the younger generation from mischief and the message of love for the country is to be conveyed. There is a need to unite to uproot the scourge of terrorism.

The country's leading scholars have issued fatwas against terrorism.

People of all religions and sects living in Pakistan are equal citizens.

He said that the religion of islam is about connecting, not dividing. "Pick up a pen, not a gun, spread knowledge, not hatred." There is a need to highlight the message of Paigham Pakistan throughout the district. Awareness seminars for students in educational institutions have also started.