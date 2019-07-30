UrduPoint.com
"Paigham-e-Pakistan" Depicts Islam's Narrative On Terrorism: Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:44 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that "Paigham-e-Paksitan" (Message from Pakistan) was a historic document which presented a true narrative of Islam on terrorism, intolerance and extremism and the message should be disseminated in every nook and corner

In his presidential address at the launch of the book "Paigham-e-Pakistan" under the auspices of Institute of Islamic Research, International Islamic University (IIU), at the Governor's House here, he said the book should be shared with the Western world as well so that the West could know the true message of Islam.

"Paigham-e-Pakistan is the work of more than 5000 religious scholars of the country and categorically rejects the narrow-mindedness of the terrorists and their sympathisers and it explains with Quranic citations how Islam rejects terrorism, extremism, and religious intolerance and preaches compassion towards the minorities," he added.

The Governor Punjab said the government would highlight the narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan to the European, British and other parliamentarian through its embassies abroad.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Chairman Islamic Idealogy Council Professor Qibla Ayaz, Central Chief of Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadees Professor Sajid Mir, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Secretary Wafaq-ul-Madaris Qari Haneef Jalandhri, Professor Doctor Masoom Yaseen Zai and Doctor Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq from International Islamic University , Chairman Shia Madaris Allama Riaz Najafi and a large number of religious scholars were present during the ceremony.

The Governor Punjab regretted that the previous governments had failed to present true case of Pakistan on terrorism, adding that the country had lost 70,000 Pakistanis who embraced martyrdom while it incurred a loss of 100 billion Dollars.

He said the document would send a positive image of Islam and Pakistan, and build a strong anti-terrorism narrative of Islam, adding that the Western world was itself faced with the dilemma of rising intolerance, extremism and Islamophobia.

Hailing the sacrifices by the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, politicians, religious leaders and civilians in the war against terror, Sarwar said Pakistan had paid a price of victory in the war against terror, adding, "The world can learn from our experience to overcome the monster of terrorism." He said Pakistan's role was vital in Afghan peace process, adding that Pakistan wanted to see a peaceful, stable world.

He said the world's opinion on Pakistan was changing fast and the world acclaimed Pakistan's peace-loving role. He said the world had accepted today that the lasting peace without Pakistan was not possible. He hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision towards durable peace in the region.

Govenror Punjab Ch Sarwar also presented mementos to the guests on the occasion.

