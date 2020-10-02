UrduPoint.com
Paigham-e-Pakistan Draft To Be Tabled In Parliament After Consultation With Ulema: Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:11 PM

Paigham-e-Pakistan draft to be tabled in Parliament after consultation with Ulema: Qadri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri Friday said the draft of Paigham-e-Pakistan was ready and it would be tabled in the Parliament for approval after the consultation with Ulema.

Addressing a conference here, he said all attempts to create rifts in the country on different counts had failed and the bids for sectarianism would also fail. The enemies of peace would not be given any opportunity to create sectarian differences, he added.

The minister said there were intelligence reports about the subversive activities to be carried out by anti-state elements during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram which were foiled by the security agencies in cooperation with the Ulema and scholars of different schools of thought.

He said Karachi was not only the business hub of the country but also a religious and educational capital. Whenever the anti-state elements tried to disrupt the mega city's peace, it had affected the whole country.

Qadri also stressed the need for developing greater religious tolerance to defeat the elements, who were trying to destabilize the country.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary of Religious Affairs Aftab Jehangir, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurrum Sher Zaman and others also addressed the conference.

