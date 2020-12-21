Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative leads to prosperous Pakistan: CII

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz on Monday said the narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan has become a national narrative as it disseminated the message of affection, peace and elimination of hatred to all.

Addressing a seminar here, he said Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative, a unanimous description to counter terrorism in Pakistan, was leading to a prosperous Pakistan as it has already help eradicate menace of terrorism from the country.

All and sundry should play their role in promoting brotherhood and peace in the country, he said.

The Kartarpur Corridor has left unanswered all those who wanted to tarnish Pakistan's image of intolerance.

After a long time, the world has recognized that Pakistan was the cradle of peace. The visit of United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmai Khalilzad has become a routine.

Today our foreign policy is independent. This is the secret of the nation's development, he said.