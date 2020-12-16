UrduPoint.com
Paigham-e-Pakistan Narrative To Prove Vital For Country's Future:Qadri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative, a national counter terrorism narrative launched earlier this year, will prove very important for future of the country. Addressing a conference titled 'National Mashaikh Conference for National Harmony and Social Cohesion,' he said seminaries; shrines were enjoying unprecedented liberty in the country as such unprecedented freedom was not being enjoyed by any other country. The credit of frustrating the attempts of creating chaos and hatching conspiracies against the country goes to armed forces of Pakistan.

"Pakistan was created after a long struggle, rendering unprecedented sacrifices -and December 16 (when Pakistan dismembered) is the day of reiteration of rendering sacrifices for the country," he said.

He said his forefathers had supported the creation of Pakistan in 1947, which proved excellent decision as minorities were being treated brutally in India. Today, the dire need is to strengthen Pakistan, as it was created in the name of islam.

Minorities were enjoying unprecedented freedom in the country, which is uncommon in any other country of the world.

