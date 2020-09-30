Paigham-e-Pakistan promotes peace, interfaith harmony:minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf Saeed Al Hassan Shah on Wednesday said the Paigham-e-Pakistan promoted peace,interfaith harmony and national integration.

He was talking in a convention of provincial religious leaders held at a local hotel on Wednesday in a collaboration with the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and Pagham.

Saeed Al Hassan Shah said :" It is the national duty of all of us to strengthen the intellectual movement in the name Paigham-e-Pakistan" and congratulated the organizers of the successful convention.

The minister said that religious scholars should be a part of this Paigham-e- Pakistan movement and promote national harmony in their respective spheres.

He said the Paigham-e- Pakistan would play a great role for the development, prosperity and peace of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Director General, Department of Research, International Islamic University, said the Paigham-e- Pakistan document had the signatures of more than 6,000 scholars, shaykhs and muftis.

Provincial leaderships belonging to different sects and religions gave their suggestions for the promotion of inter-religious harmony and peace in the country.

Earlier, delivering a welcome address, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director, SSDO, said that the SSDO, in consultation with all stakeholders, had organized activities at the national level.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman, Ulema Council and Khatib of Badshahi Mosque, Dr Emad Lakhvi attended the convention.

A large number of leaders of different sects, including Nazeez Hussain of Universityof Lahore, Chairperson of Peace Council Pakistan Interfaith Harmony Shabnam Nagi, MaulanaRashid Turabi, Mufti Usher Ahmed and Maulana Naeem Badshah were present in the convention.