Paigham-e-Pakistan unites peace, education, culture, and media to combat extremism: Governor KPK

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor KPK Haji Ghulam Ali stated that law enforcement agencies and their officials are making significant sacrifices for the state of Pakistan, which is of utmost importance to the people of this country

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Governor KPK Haji Ghulam Ali stated that law enforcement agencies and their officials are making significant sacrifices for the state of Pakistan, which is of utmost importance to the people of this country.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Regional Office (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter) of the National Centre on Countering Violent Extremism, established by Conflict Resolution Scope (CRS) in collaboration with Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, and the National Institute of Psychology, under the Paigham-e-Pakistan National Peace Narrative.

Governor KP further said “Today we mark a significant milestone in our mission to promote peace and harmony in our society," during the inauguration Ghulam Ali emphasized the urgency of addressing violent extremism, declaring an unwavering commitment to confront this threat head-on.

He highlighted the crucial role of media in shaping public perception and spreading awareness about vital issues. He said that the role of media in promoting and highlighting national narratives cannot be overstated as it serves as the lens through which society views itself and the world. It is a powerful tool in shaping public perception, and it plays a crucial role in spreading awareness about issues that matter, adding he said.

Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Advisor to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Islamabad, emphasized the role of cultural heritage in promoting tolerance and understanding He said "Our rich cultural heritage is not just a reflection of our history; it's a testament to our resilience and unity as a nation.

By preserving and celebrating our diverse cultural tapestry, we can bridge divides, break down barriers, and foster a profound sense of understanding among our people, he added. Irshad highlighted that culture has the power to transcend differences and build connections that withstand the test of time. We have to harness this power in the pursuit of a more peaceful and harmonious society” he further added.

The Vice Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Prof. DR. Malik Mujaddad Ur Rehman said "This regional office serves as a powerful symbol of hope and resilience. It is poised to become a central hub for research, awareness, and community engagement, offering concrete solutions to address the complex challenges of violent extremism.

" The inauguration of the Regional Office (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter) of the National Centre on Countering Violent Extremism signifies a significant stride forward in the battle against extremism, while simultaneously laying the foundation for a brighter future in Pakistan. The potential impact of this initiative is substantial, echoing the collective determination and collaboration of all those involved.