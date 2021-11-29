UrduPoint.com

Paigham-e-Sufia Conference Held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Paigham-e-Sufia conference and mehfil Samaa was held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, here on Monday.

The conference was held in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council and Mashaikh Ittehad Council Pakistan in which ulema from all over the country participated.

Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Kastro was chief guest while Khwaja Muhammad Amir Fareed Koreja Peer Kot Mithan Sharif, Peer Syed Suhail Hussain, Syed Aly Bilal, Hussain Chishti and others especially participated.

The minister appreciated the efforts of organizers and said that the government was taking measures for the promotion of religious harmony.

He welcomed the participation of ulema in the conference and urged the need of organizing such types of conferences on a regular basis.

