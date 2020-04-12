PAIMAN starts 14-day campaign against COVID-19

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::A 14-day campaign of PAIMAN's Humanitarians Support for COVID-19 has been launched in District Charsadda on Sunday and started distribution of equipments among people.

The campaign started with collaboration of District Administration Charsadda.

PAIMAN's team conducted meetings with Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Rafiya Qayyum, Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Fahad Iftikhar and District Social Welfare Officer Shoaib Khan.

On this occasion, the district administration officers appreciated the work of PAIMAN Humanitarians Support for COVID-19 and assured of taking all possible steps.

The district administration Charsadda also instructs the PAIMAN team to also cover the Government EHSAS Program Centers in Charsadda, Sardheri, Dargai, Manga and Utmanzai.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Coordinator PAIMAN Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Asfandyar Khan said that the campaign will continue for fourteen days.