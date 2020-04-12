UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAIMAN Starts 14-day Campaign Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

PAIMAN starts 14-day campaign against COVID-19

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::A 14-day campaign of PAIMAN's Humanitarians Support for COVID-19 has been launched in District Charsadda on Sunday and started distribution of equipments among people.

The campaign started with collaboration of District Administration Charsadda.

PAIMAN's team conducted meetings with Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Rafiya Qayyum, Assistant Commissioner Shabbir Fahad Iftikhar and District Social Welfare Officer Shoaib Khan.

On this occasion, the district administration officers appreciated the work of PAIMAN Humanitarians Support for COVID-19 and assured of taking all possible steps.

The district administration Charsadda also instructs the PAIMAN team to also cover the Government EHSAS Program Centers in Charsadda, Sardheri, Dargai, Manga and Utmanzai.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Coordinator PAIMAN Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Asfandyar Khan said that the campaign will continue for fourteen days.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manga Charsadda Dargai Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Police adopts remote money deposits for inma ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation launches helicopter message to ..

7 minutes ago

Kasuri Family and Mahmud Ali Kasuri Welfare Trust ..

11 minutes ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

23 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

2 hours ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.