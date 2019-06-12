UrduPoint.com
Pain, Care Of People Was Basic Component Of PM's Address: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 03:51 PM

Pain, care of people was basic component of PM's address: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that pain and care of public was the basic element of PM's address to nation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Special advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that pain and care of public was the basic element of PM's address to nation.In her message on social networking site twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that to bring real change among people after striking at exploitation system of two imposed families on the country and the people is a great achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan.She said PM has won the hearts of people after sharing his heart feelings with the nation.

She said address of PM is the voice of nation.She said government has presented really appropriate budget that will open new doors for progress and stability of economy.She said the suggested tax recovery policy will prove effective.The project of betterment in the fields of health and education is commendable.She said increase in the salaries of government employees and decrease in the salaries of ministers are historical decisions.

