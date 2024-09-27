(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) “Pain Management Clinic” has become functional here in Sheikh Zahid Hospital (SZH).

The clinic would facilitate patients of cancer pains and bones etc, Principal, SZH, Prof Saleem Laghari said, adding the clinic was blessing for the area and it would provide medical treatment to the people belonging to three provinces.

He said the latest available medical facilities available in the clinic.