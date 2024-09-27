"Pain Management Clinic" A Blessing For Area's People: Dr Saleem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) “Pain Management Clinic” has become functional here in Sheikh Zahid Hospital (SZH).
The clinic would facilitate patients of cancer pains and bones etc, Principal, SZH, Prof Saleem Laghari said, adding the clinic was blessing for the area and it would provide medical treatment to the people belonging to three provinces.
He said the latest available medical facilities available in the clinic.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang involved in criminal activities busted, woman's assassinator arrested7 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at F-6 markaz, no casualties reported7 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers7 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 15 fake fertilizer dealers in Khanewal17 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry17 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach to 5 after one more death reported in Rawalpindi17 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police martyrs' families, ghazis top priority: CCPO17 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to disease-free province: Health Minister17 minutes ago
-
USKT delegation attends France moot17 minutes ago
-
Governor signs to approve appointment of Mishal Azam Yousafzai as Special Assistant27 minutes ago
-
Seven more killed, 46 injured in Kurram skirmishes27 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on Chevening Scholarship Program held at SCCI27 minutes ago