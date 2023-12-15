Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said the pain of Army Public school (APS)Peshawar martyrs was still alive in our hearts and we have not forgotten this heartbreaking tragedy.

In a statement, on the completion of nine years of the tragedy of APS Peshawar, he said that the nation has made great sacrifices for peace, thanks to whom, we are living in a peaceful environment today.

Saluting the innocent martyrs of APS and their families, he said that this tragedy united the entire nation which stands

with its security forces to eradicate terrorism.

He said that December 16 would always be remembered as the darkest day in the country.

Domki said, "Our priority is to establish law and order saying we have to promote an atmosphere that ensures a peaceful environment in the province."

He also urged all Pakistanis, on this occasion should be united against the heinous acts of terrorists so that we could completely and permanently eradicate this menace.