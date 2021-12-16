UrduPoint.com

Painful Memories Of APS Tragedy Still Hunts Nation: KP's CM

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said the tragedy of Army Public school Peshawar (APS) is a national tragic event in the history of the country and sacrifices of the students and teachers martyred in the incident would always be remembered.

In a message on the occasion of 7th anniversary of APS tragedy on Thursday, the chief minister said the fateful "black day" continued to remain scars on the collective memory, adding, "we cannot forget the agony of this day." He said the tragedy brought the whole nation and institutions together and gave the direction to eliminate this menace from our society.

He said that innocent children of the APS laid foundation of lasting peace in the country by sacrificing their lives and united the government and institutions against the common enemy.

He said the government, political and military leadership evolved a consensus plan called as National Action Plan (NAP) which proved to be a timely step in the right direction towards a peaceful Pakistan.

He said the whole nation salutes the determination and courage of the families of the martyrs of APS and added that in this war on terror, the little heroes like other segments of the society made a history by embracing martyrdom.

