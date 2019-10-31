UrduPoint.com
Paint Companies Told To Print Manufacturing, Expiry Dates On Products

Thu 31st October 2019

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak here on Thursday rejected arguments of paint companies against printing of manufacturing and expiry dates on their products

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak here on Thursday rejected arguments of paint companies against printing of manufacturing and expiry dates on their products.

He directed the consumer protection council to proceed against those companies which violate the orders.

Presiding over a meeting of district consumer protection council (DCPC) here, the DC said that all companies manufacturing varying products were bound to print dates of manufacture, expiry, price and ingredients of their products on their packing,adding that he said anything less than this could invite action, according to an official release issued here.

He said that protection of consumers' rights was the government duty and asked consumers to move consumer council to file their complaints. He said that the consumer council would impose heavy fines over violation of the law and the directions.

Assistant Director DCPC Multan Khalid Rafiq, Afzal Khan, Ms Anila, Saqif Raheel and officials of relevant departments were present.

