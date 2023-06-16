Paint company delegation visits CPO, meets IGP

A delegation of private paint company (Brighto) led by its Chairman Khawaja Ijaz Ahmed Sikka visited the Central Police Office (CPO) and met Inspector General Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):A delegation of private paint company (Brighto) led by its Chairman Khawaja Ijaz Ahmed Sikka visited the Central Police Office (CPO) and met Inspector General Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar, here on Friday.

Director Marketing Khawaja Zain Ijaz along with other officials of the company were present.

The IGP took along the delegation members to various sections of the police office and Jamia Masjid.

During the meeting, an memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Police management and the paint company to paint the CPO building, according to which the paint work of all the floors including the offices of the CPO building would be done by a private paint company on an annual basis.

The construction work of the second floor of the Jamia Masjid of the CPO would be completed with the support of a private paint company. Punjab police would nominate a focal person regarding the implementation of the MoU.

Khawaja Ijaz Ahmed Sikka while appreciating the services of the police in maintaining law and order and protecting life and property of citizens said that personnel of Punjab police have maintained the law and order by offering their lives. Moreover, due to the sacrifices of martyrs and endless services of Ghazis, the industrial and business sector was protected.

DIG Logistics Athar Ismail Amjad, SSP Headquarters Elite Nida Umar Chatta and AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were present.