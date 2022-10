SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a paint shop near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the fire broke out in the shop at Gojra village, Daska ,due to ashort circuit.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire after two hours.