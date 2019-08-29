Paint shop gutted in Faisalabad fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fire erupted at a paint shop situated in Umair Sadiq Plaza at the Railway Road in Faisalabad on early morning Thursday which spread very quickly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Fire erupted at a paint shop situated in Umair Sadiq Plaza at the Railway Road in Faisalabad on early morning Thursday which spread very quickly.

As per details, Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control.

Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident, however, valuables worth million of rupees were destroyed by the fire.

Rescue sources also informed that the fire was caused due to short-circuit.