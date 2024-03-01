Open Menu

Painter Ali Azmat's Interactive Session At Alhamra

Published March 01, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Alhamra academy of Performing Arts hosted a captivating artist talk, featuring painter Ali Azmat, here on Friday.

The session unfolded as a profound exploration of drawing and painting skills, where Azmat shared invaluable insights with aspiring young artists. He emphasised the significance of drawing as the fundamental language of expressing emotions, underscoring that repetitive sketching is critical to refining artistic work. He expressed pride in contributing to Alhamra Academy, where students benefit from the guidance of qualified instructors.

Following the talk, a vibrant question-and-answer session provided a platform for the youth to seek guidance and insights.

Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry highlighted the importance of such artist talks in nurturing the skills and creativity of young talents. He affirmed Alhamra's commitment to continuing this series to enrich the artistic journey of the youth further.

