Painter electrocuted to death while working

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A painter electrocuted to death as he fell down from a building after receiving electric shocks near Bahauddin Zakariya university Bosan road here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A painter electrocuted to death as he fell down from a building after receiving electric shocks near Bahauddin Zakariya university Bosan road here on Saturday.

According to the rescue officials, a labourer namely Ghulam Qasim s/o Barkhurdar was busy in painting a building and suddenly fell down after receiving electric shocks and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue teams rushed to the spot and handed over the body to the heirs as they refused to shift the body to a hospital.