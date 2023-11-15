Open Menu

Painting And Calligraphy Exhibition Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Painting and calligraphy exhibition held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A painting and calligraphy exhibition was arranged by the Punjab Council of the Arts at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan art gallery, here on Wednesday.

The art pieces created by more than 25 female artists belonging to various educational institutes were showcased.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Khan Niazi cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. Director Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam hoped that the show would encourage painters and calligraphers.

