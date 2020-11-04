UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Painting, Art Work Of Afghan Refugee Children Attracted Art Lovers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Painting, art work of Afghan refugee children attracted art lovers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The painting and art work by students of university of Peshawar and school children from grade-1 to 10 of Afghan refugees on Wednesday attracted a large number of art lovers and received huge applause from the chief guest.

The exhibition titled "40 years of hospitality" organized by the education and youth development cell of Afghan Commissionerate in Peshawar in collaboration with the department of Arts and Design, University of Peshawar.

The event was meant to promote social cohesion, harmony and peace among the Afghan refugees and host community. The collection mainly comprised of paintings and artwork by students from both refugee and hosting community.

The displayed artwork and painting portrayed the life of an Afghan refugee while depicting the perception of the host community. The competition comprised of 20 students from different Afghan refugee schools and 30 students of department of Arts and Design.

The event was attended by Muhammad Abbas Khan, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Director MORR, Program Officer-UNHCR, members from Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, staff members from Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Head of the department of Arts and Design Department Assistant Professor Fareed Rashid, event organizer Afsheen Zaman, KP officials from UNHCR and refugee schools students and members from Arts and design department.

Later at the end of the painting exhibition, the chief guest Muhammad Abbas Khan, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees distributed certificates among top three position holders including Muradul Haq, Maham Javed and Nabeeha Khan of University of Peshawar and three Afghan students of Grade 5, 6 and 8 .

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Rashid Event From Refugee UNHCR Top Love

Recent Stories

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

17 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

24 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.