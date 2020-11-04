Painting, art work of Afghan refugee children attracted art lovers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The painting and art work by students of university of Peshawar and school children from grade-1 to 10 of Afghan refugees on Wednesday attracted a large number of art lovers and received huge applause from the chief guest.

The exhibition titled "40 years of hospitality" organized by the education and youth development cell of Afghan Commissionerate in Peshawar in collaboration with the department of Arts and Design, University of Peshawar.

The event was meant to promote social cohesion, harmony and peace among the Afghan refugees and host community. The collection mainly comprised of paintings and artwork by students from both refugee and hosting community.

The displayed artwork and painting portrayed the life of an Afghan refugee while depicting the perception of the host community. The competition comprised of 20 students from different Afghan refugee schools and 30 students of department of Arts and Design.

The event was attended by Muhammad Abbas Khan, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Director MORR, Program Officer-UNHCR, members from Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, staff members from Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Head of the department of Arts and Design Department Assistant Professor Fareed Rashid, event organizer Afsheen Zaman, KP officials from UNHCR and refugee schools students and members from Arts and design department.

Later at the end of the painting exhibition, the chief guest Muhammad Abbas Khan, Commissioner for Afghan Refugees distributed certificates among top three position holders including Muradul Haq, Maham Javed and Nabeeha Khan of University of Peshawar and three Afghan students of Grade 5, 6 and 8 .