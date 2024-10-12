Painting & calligraphy exhibition on 13th

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Formanite school System and Walled City of Lahore Authority in collaboration with Masjid Wazir Khan are holding a painting & calligraphy exhibition in the Masjid Wazir Khan on October 13.

It will continue from 9am to 4pm. Certificates will also be awarded to the participants by 'The Knowledge of Art academy'.

Noted calligrapher Tariq Saeed will also participate in the event.

Talking to APP, Saeed said that the art of Islamic calligraphy that is fading fast because of computerisation of scripts of all local languages since in early 90s in Pakistan needs revival.

He said losing an art is a great national loss. There are only a few experts of this art left in the country. It is a fine art which we have almost lost,” regretted Tariq Saeed.