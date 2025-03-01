Painting, calligraphy, speech competition celebrates Chinese New Year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Former Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto Women University and Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, Professor Dr. Razia Sultana, has said that Pak-China friendship is strengthening with every passing moment.

A clear reflection of this bond is the growing interest of the younger generation, especially students, in various aspects of life, including literature, culture, and language, of the brotherly neighboring country, China.

She expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Inter-School Chinese Painting, Calligraphy, and Speech Competition organized at the China Window, the Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar, in collaboration with Peshawar Model Schools.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Chairman of the Pakistan Development Foundation, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Head of China Window Naz Parveen, renowned artist Jahanzeb Malik, Chinese language teacher Aslam Khan, and Syeda Khushbakht.

A large number of students actively participated in the competitions, showcasing their artistic creativity and linguistic skills.

Through beautifully crafted paintings and intricate calligraphy, the students highlighted the significance of the Chinese New Year.

In the speech competition, young participants amazed the audience with their fluency and confidence in delivering speeches in Chinese, a testament to their dedication to learning the language. The remarkable performances of the students from Peshawar Model school, who are regularly learning Chinese, were particularly commendable.

Renowned painter and calligrapher Jahanzeb Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and Chinese language expert Aslam Khan examined the students' artworks and delivered insightful feedback. They appreciated the children’s efforts and provided them with valuable guidance on painting techniques, further enhancing their enthusiasm.

The competition witnessed an overwhelming display of passion and talent, as students enthusiastically engaged in every category.

The excitement was evident on their faces, as they eagerly awaited the results. Prizes were awarded to the top performers, while all participating students were honored with certificates of encouragement, recognizing their efforts and dedication.

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr. Razia Sultana reaffirmed the strength of Pak-China friendship, stating that this historic relationship is a symbol of mutual trust and cooperation.

She noted that examples of Pak-China friendship are recognized worldwide and are further solidified through cultural and educational exchanges.

She emphasized that China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is a transformative project for Pakistan.

"CPEC is a game-changer that is driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing trade prospects.

A strong economy leads to a prosperous nation, and CPEC is playing a crucial role in ensuring that," she stated.

Furthermore, she highlighted China’s significant contributions to education in Pakistan, mentioning the numerous scholarships offered by China to Pakistani students.

"It is essential for our youth to take full advantage of these scholarships and learning opportunities, as they open doors to global exposure, knowledge, and professional success," she added.

She commended China Window and Council Treat for organizing a highly meaningful and educational event, stating that such initiatives play a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral relations and fostering people-to-people connections.