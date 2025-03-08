Painting Competition At Multan Arts Council On March 12
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In celebration of Punjab Culture Day, the Multan Arts Council (MAC) is going to organise a painting competition on Wednesday, March 12 at Zawar Hussain Art gallery.
The event is aimed to provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent and creativity.
Artists aged 15 to 35 years are eligible to participate in the competition. The winners securing the first, second, and third positions will be awarded cash prizes, while all participants will receive honorary certificates in recognition of their efforts.
Aspiring artists who wish to participate could register by contacting the Multan Arts Council at 061-9201191 or 0301-7453206.
