Open Menu

Painting Competition At Multan Arts Council On March 12

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Painting competition at Multan Arts Council on March 12

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In celebration of Punjab Culture Day, the Multan Arts Council (MAC) is going to organise a painting competition on Wednesday, March 12 at Zawar Hussain Art gallery.

The event is aimed to provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent and creativity.

Artists aged 15 to 35 years are eligible to participate in the competition. The winners securing the first, second, and third positions will be awarded cash prizes, while all participants will receive honorary certificates in recognition of their efforts.

Aspiring artists who wish to participate could register by contacting the Multan Arts Council at 061-9201191 or 0301-7453206.

Recent Stories

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

51 minutes ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

3 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

3 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

3 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

8 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

14 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan