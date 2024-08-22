Open Menu

Painting Competition Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Painting Competition held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A painting competition was organized by the Punjab Council of the Arts

as a part of the Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Tariq al-Qalam, Imran Pasha and Shahid Mahmood evaluated the artwork.

As many as 25 children with Thalassemia from the Sundas Foundation participated

especially in the painting competition on the theme of freedom.

Umama Amin secured the first position, Hadiya Shabir the second, and Fatima Rasool

clinched the third in the painting competition.

President of board of Management Sargodha Arts Council Professor Haroon ur Rashid

Tabbasum awarded prizes and certificates to the winning candidates.

Director of Arts Council Asad Ahmed and Assistant Director Muhammad Farooq were

also present.

