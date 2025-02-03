Painting Competition Held At Police Lines
February 03, 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A painting competition was organized at Police Lines in collaboration with the Art & Design Institute and Friends of Police here on Monday.
Acting CPO Abdul Wahab was the chief guest, while Shahid Razak Sikka from the trading community, In-charge Friend of Police Farah Batool and teachers of the institute and a large number of students participated.
A colorful and attractive designing and painting contest was held, in which students of the institute also participated. They prepared portraits on different designs and themes.
The students also depicted pictures based on the efforts and duties of the Punjab police.
The acting CPO took keen interest in the paintings and distributed certificates and cash prizes among position holders. He said that children should work hard and move forward with dedication. Talented children are the country's capital, he said.
He said that similar events will be organized in the future as well.
He congratulated the contestants and paid tributes to teachers for their tireless work and dedication and awarded them with honorary shields.
