Painting Competition Held On Youm-e-Takbir At Alhamra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Saturday organised a painting competition on Youm-e-Takbir, here at Alhamra Arts Gallery

Renowned writer and poet Amjad islam Amjad inaugurated the exhibition, along with LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

The competition featured 130 art works by 117 artists across the country.

Maha Chaudhry won the first position, Babar Mustafa second, and Huzaila Zahid got the third positions in the competition.

The first position holder was awarded Rs 50,000, second Rs 30,000 and the third position got Rs 20,000, along with shields and certificates.

Amjad Islam Amjad congratulated Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and his team on organising a successful exhibition on Youm-e-Takbir. He said: "Our youth possesses potential in art, and Alhamra plays a vital role in promotion of art and culture".

LAC Executive Director Zulfi congratulated all the winners and said: "We salute to all those who protect the beloved country".

