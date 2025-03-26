Painting Competition Honors Heroes Of Jaffar Express Train Incident
In a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the Jaffar Express train tragedy, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday organized a painting competition at the Pakistan Museum of Ethnology Hall of Exhibitions
The event provided university and college students from the twin cities with a platform to express their solidarity through artistic expression.
The competition aimed to encourage young artists to channel their creativity while honoring the courage and resilience of the victims.
The participants showcased their skills through inspiring paintings, reflecting themes of bravery, solidarity, and national pride.
Speaking at the event, Lok Virsa's Executive Director, Muzaffar Ali Burki, emphasized the importance of using art to celebrate national heroes and foster cultural unity.
The winners were honored with cash prizes and certificates in recognition of their outstanding contributions.
The second phase of the competition is scheduled to take place after Eid.
This initiative underscores Lok Virsa's commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage while addressing contemporary issues through creative means.
The organization continues to serve as a hub for nurturing artistic talent and fostering harmony within communities.
