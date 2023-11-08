Painting Competition “Mojza-e-Fun” held at PAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized a painting competition on the occasion of Iqbal Day under the title of “Mojza-e-Fun”.

Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony.

Students from Rawalpindi Women's University, Fatima Jinnah University, Iqra University, University of Wah and Arts Council participated in the painting competition.

Faiqa Saeed, Ayesha Aslam, Nimra Zia, and Umm Ayman respectively won first, second, third and fourth prizes in the

competition respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Naheed Manzoor said that Allama Iqbal's message was not only for the Muslims of the subcontinent but for the whole Islamic world. He was well aware of the key role of the youth in islam and through poetry he encouraged the young generation to be open-minded, eloquent and kind.

She said that the youth's role was key in dealing with the current challenges faced by the Islamic world and they should play their Primary role in taking the nation to new heights by becoming "Shaheen of Iqbal". Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that studying Iqbal’s personality requires intellectual thought.

Iqbal's intellectual assets and poems were a message for every age and class, but the centre of his thought and philosophy was the youth, she added.

Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman said that Iqbal's poetry mainly demanded struggle and effort by the youth.

Iqbal made a great addition to the poetic linguistics of urdu.

He was equally capable of Ghazal and Nazm, but Nazm was the reference that gave him the identity of a philosophical poet in the subcontinent and across the world.

At the end of the ceremony, shields and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the positionholders.