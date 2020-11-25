Painting competition on character 'Ertugal Ghazi' arranged

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A painting competition based on photos of famous character of the Ottoman Empire Ertugal Ghazi entitled 'Dirilis Ertugal' was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts.

Chairperson, National Commission for Children Rights Afshan Tehseen Bajwa was chief guest on the occasion.

More than 50 students participated in the competition.

Addressing at the certificate distribution ceremony Afshan Tehseen Bajwa said that those nations lived long who remembered their heroes forever.

She said that Ertugal Ghazi founded the Ottoman Empire, which his son Usman transformed into a great empire.

The youth of Pakistan was very creative and such type of competitions might be helpful for bringing out their abilities, she added.