UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Painting Competition Titled "Historical Places Of Pakistan" Held At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

Painting competition titled

To mark Independence Day celebrations, Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged a painting competition entitled "Historical Places of Pakistan" among new talent of the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :To mark Independence Day celebrations, Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged a painting competition entitled "Historical Places of Pakistan" among new talent of the region.

Member Punjab Assembly, Farah Agha accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.

More than 40 young artists participated in the competition and painted beautiful and historical places of Pakistan.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Farah Agha said that it was an appreciating step of arts council to create patriotism among youth through positive activities.

She said Pakistan was very beautiful country on every aspect while every Pakistani should play his role in its progress.

Naheed Manzoor said that such kind of activities provide self-confidence among youth. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that all the activities are arranged with national zeal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Farah Young Rawalpindi Progress Independence All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Umm Al Quwain Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh assigns task to ministers/adv ..

39 seconds ago

People condemn Indian atrocities in occupied Kashm ..

40 seconds ago

Independence Day to be celebrated at Shah Abdul La ..

42 seconds ago

Offal collection points established in all distric ..

43 seconds ago

Jail officials face action for uploading objection ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.