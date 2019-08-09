Painting Competition Titled "Historical Places Of Pakistan" Held At Rawalpindi Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :To mark Independence Day celebrations, Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged a painting competition entitled "Historical Places of Pakistan " among new talent of the region.

Member Punjab Assembly, Farah Agha accompanied by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.

More than 40 young artists participated in the competition and painted beautiful and historical places of Pakistan.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Farah Agha said that it was an appreciating step of arts council to create patriotism among youth through positive activities.

She said Pakistan was very beautiful country on every aspect while every Pakistani should play his role in its progress.

Naheed Manzoor said that such kind of activities provide self-confidence among youth. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that all the activities are arranged with national zeal.