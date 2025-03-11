Open Menu

Painting Contest Depicting Punjab Culture On 12th

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Multan Arts Council (MAC) is going to organize a painting contest on Mar 12, Wednesday, inviting

artists and painters to employ their skills to depict Punjab culture in line with the

upcoming Punjab Culture Day celebrations scheduled March 14.

The contest would be held at Zawar Hussain Art Gallery of Multan Arts Council where artists

and painters from age group 12-35 would begin testing their skills with brush and paints from 9 am

on Wednesday.

Winners of first three positions would get cash prizes while all the participants would get

certificates. Organizers have asked the artists and painters to join the contest on Mar 12.

