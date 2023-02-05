Painting exhibition arranged at FAC on Kashmir Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a painting exhibition here on Sunday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the exhibition and said the exhibition was depicting cruelty and barbarism of Indian forces in held Kashmir valley.

She said that Kashmiri people had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom and their blood would surely bring about a revolution.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director FAC Zahid Iqbal,Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Iftikhar Ahmadand others were also present.