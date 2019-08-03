UrduPoint.com
Painting Exhibition 'Art Of Pakistan' Held

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Saturday organised a painting exhibition 'Art of Pakistan' at Alhamra Arts Centre in connection with the Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Saturday organised a painting exhibition 'Art of Pakistan' at Alhamra Arts Centre in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Chairperson board of Governors (LAC) Moneeza Hashmi, along with Executive Director Ather Ali Khan.

Moneeza said on the occasion that the paintings displayed in the exhibition, highlighted the massage of national identity and other aspects of life. She said that the purpose of organising such exhibitions was to provide an opportunity to the youth for exploring in the field of art.

Ather Ali said that the LAC, through the medium of painting, acting, dancing and singing remained successful in engaging the youth in different activities.

On the opening day, a good number of people from different walks of visited the exhibition.

