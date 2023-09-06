Open Menu

Painting Exhibition At FAC On Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a painting exhibition here on Wednesday to mark the Defence Day.

Director FAC Abrar Alam inaugurated the exhibition and said the exhibition was depicting the great sacrifices of the armed forces of the country to defend their motherland.

He said:" The September 6 was a historic day which always reminded us bravery andcourage of the Pak army which defeated enemy.

