Painting exhibition at Faisalabad Arts Council

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) is organising a painting exhibition titled "Azadi Ka Safar" to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar, flanked by Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, inaugurated the exhibition on Saturday in which masterpieces of renowned painters and calligraphers have been displayed.

The minister said that freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty which is imperative for national progress and prosperity.

He said that the Quaid-e-Azam secured a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent after a struggle of seven years only after Pakistan Resolution was passed. Now the entire nation was bound to secure all boundaries of this country to transform it into a fully developed and prosperous state of the world, he added.

Children of various educational institutes presented tableaus and national songs, while Director FAC Zahid Iqbal and others were also present.