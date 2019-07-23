UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Painting Exhibition At Pakistan National Council Of Arts (PNCA) Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:53 PM

Painting exhibition at Pakistan National council of Arts (PNCA) tomorrow

Pakistan National council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Special communication Organization would be organizing a painting exhibition on July 24 (Wednesday) under the theme of "My Land-My people"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan National council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Special communication Organization would be organizing a painting exhibition on July 24 (Wednesday) under the theme of "My Land-My people".

The chief guest of the event would be the wife of President of Pakistan Samina Ali.

Paintings have been created by the students from different schools of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the cultural heritage of their respective regions.

The artwork of young students would be aimed to generate positivity in society through highlighting the cultural values and scenic views of northern areas of Pakistan.

People from all walks of life including media have been invited to attend the ceremony while the event continue till June 30.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Wife Young Azad Jammu And Kashmir June July Media Event All From

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

11 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

18 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

25 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

41 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.