Painting exhibition at Pakistan National council of Arts (PNCA) tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan National council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Special communication Organization would be organizing a painting exhibition on July 24 (Wednesday) under the theme of "My Land-My people".

The chief guest of the event would be the wife of President of Pakistan Samina Ali.

Paintings have been created by the students from different schools of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to highlight the cultural heritage of their respective regions.

The artwork of young students would be aimed to generate positivity in society through highlighting the cultural values and scenic views of northern areas of Pakistan.

People from all walks of life including media have been invited to attend the ceremony while the event continue till June 30.