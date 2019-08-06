Painting Exhibition "Beautiful Pakistan" Kicked Off At Rawalpindi Arts Council

A two-day group painting exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan" kicked off under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Independence Day with zeal and zest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A two-day group painting exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan " kicked off under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Independence Day with zeal and zest.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed flanked by senior artist Syed Najam Kazmi, Ahmed Habib and Mahmood Ali.

The exhibition featuring the landscape of Pakistan was comprised of more than 100 art pieces while most of them are oil on canvas. More than 26 artists participated in the exhibition.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that Pakistan has been blessed with natural beauty. She said that Pakistan was achieved after the sacrifices of our ancestors and it is need of the time to run Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmad said that the arts council has always arranged programs of standard quality for the people of twin cities.

The exhibition would continue for general public until August 7.