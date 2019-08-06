UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Painting Exhibition "Beautiful Pakistan" Kicked Off At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:43 PM

Painting exhibition

A two-day group painting exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan" kicked off under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Independence Day with zeal and zest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A two-day group painting exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan" kicked off under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Independence Day with zeal and zest.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed flanked by senior artist Syed Najam Kazmi, Ahmed Habib and Mahmood Ali.

The exhibition featuring the landscape of Pakistan was comprised of more than 100 art pieces while most of them are oil on canvas. More than 26 artists participated in the exhibition.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Naheed Manzoor said that Pakistan has been blessed with natural beauty. She said that Pakistan was achieved after the sacrifices of our ancestors and it is need of the time to run Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmad said that the arts council has always arranged programs of standard quality for the people of twin cities.

The exhibition would continue for general public until August 7.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Rawalpindi Independence August

Recent Stories

Sudanese Opposition Picks 2 Candidates for Premier ..

34 seconds ago

Two infamous gamblers booked in Peshawar

37 seconds ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in KP 06 Aug 2019

39 seconds ago

Pakistan would unveil evil face of India before wo ..

41 seconds ago

Sikh community stages Kashmir solidarity rally

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 06 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.