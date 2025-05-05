Open Menu

Painting Exhibition Concluded

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Painting exhibition concluded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR), Rawalpindi, successfully concluded a painting exhibition with a graceful closing ceremony.

The event, themed around the distinguished culture of books, attracted art lovers, students, and dignitaries from across the region, celebrating the deep connection between visual art and literature.

Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of the Pakistan academy of Letters, being chief guest commended Muhammad Qasim, for his outstanding contributions, which remained the focus during the exhibition. She said that the exhibition served as a remarkable tribute to the literary and intellectual heritage of society.

Dr. Najiba further highlighted the significance of promoting book culture through visual art. "It is a creative way to revive book reading habits, particularly among the youth", she said.

She further stressed the importance of such initiatives in promoting knowledge.

Sajjad Hussain, Director Arts Council also lauded Muhammad Qasim’s inspiring artworks.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the arts and literary community, including senior artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, renowned poet Farkhanda Shamim, Younis Roomi, Shami Chandia, and Shafique ur Rehman.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

3 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

3 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

3 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

3 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

4 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

7 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

8 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

8 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

8 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan