Painting exhibition concluded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR), Rawalpindi, successfully concluded a painting exhibition with a graceful closing ceremony.

The event, themed around the distinguished culture of books, attracted art lovers, students, and dignitaries from across the region, celebrating the deep connection between visual art and literature.

Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of the Pakistan academy of Letters, being chief guest commended Muhammad Qasim, for his outstanding contributions, which remained the focus during the exhibition. She said that the exhibition served as a remarkable tribute to the literary and intellectual heritage of society.

Dr. Najiba further highlighted the significance of promoting book culture through visual art. "It is a creative way to revive book reading habits, particularly among the youth", she said.

She further stressed the importance of such initiatives in promoting knowledge.

Sajjad Hussain, Director Arts Council also lauded Muhammad Qasim’s inspiring artworks.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the arts and literary community, including senior artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, renowned poet Farkhanda Shamim, Younis Roomi, Shami Chandia, and Shafique ur Rehman.