Painting exhibition held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A painting exhibition titled 'Tehreek-e-Pakistan' was held at Nusrat Fateh Ali auditorium's Art Gallery here on Friday.

The exhibition inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chohan was arranged by the Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad in collaboration with Nazria Pakistan Trust.

A large number of paintings highlighting history of Tehreek-e-Pakistan were displayed.

Member District Peace Committee Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and a large number of students were alsopresent.