Painting exhibition held at Government College Women University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Government College Women University's Department of Fine Arts organized an exhibition on the final thesis here Tuesday.

Students in their paintings and art work highlighted different social issues ---wastage of meal, negative behavior, human thinking.

Some students highlighted children's memories like water boat, playing children in mud, bathing children in a canal etc.

Coordinator Arts and Social Sciences Prof Ferzana Hashmi, Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Ghazala Suhailand other faculty members visited the exhibition andappreciated the students.