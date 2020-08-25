Painting Exhibition Held At Government College Women University
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:43 PM
Government College Women University's Department of Fine Arts organized an exhibition on the final thesis here Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Government College Women University's Department of Fine Arts organized an exhibition on the final thesis here Tuesday.
Students in their paintings and art work highlighted different social issues ---wastage of meal, negative behavior, human thinking.
Some students highlighted children's memories like water boat, playing children in mud, bathing children in a canal etc.
Coordinator Arts and Social Sciences Prof Ferzana Hashmi, Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Ghazala Suhailand other faculty members visited the exhibition andappreciated the students.