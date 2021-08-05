Painting exhibition held on "Yaum-e-Istihsal"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) arranged a painting exhibition to mark "Yaum-e-Istashsal" on Thursday.

Director FAC Tariq Javaid inaugurated the exhibition in which a large number of paintings were displayedwhich were depicting Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiri.

The director said the exhibition would continue for two days and entry of visitors will be free.