Painting exhibition held to mark Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC) Wednesday organized a painting exhibition to mark Defence Day and pay tribute to martyred sons of soil.

Colonel (r) Syed Muhammad Safi and Naheed Manzoor were the chief guests of the exhibition. Paintings of martyrs, ghazis, tanks, armoured vehicles and warplanes of the Pakistan Air Force were placed in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Colonel (r) Syed Muhammad Safi said that the people fought the war of 1965 alongside the Pakistan Army.

"We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend our beloved motherland, to maintain its independence and sovereignty," he added.

Naheed Manzoor said that the Defense Day and martyrs' sacrifices reminded the armed forces and nation's unparalleled courage and bravery.

The armed forces and the nation crushed the enemy's evil intentions, and the day of September 6 had become a symbol of unwavering determination, patriotic spirit, and great sacrifice in our history.

"I salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's defence."Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that September 6 was a memorable day in our national history; this day retells us of the unprecedented unity and determination of the Pakistani nation.

He added that the entire nation defeated the enemy's aggression on the side of Pakistan forces.